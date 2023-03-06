Andhra Pradesh is going all out to ensure comprehensive cancer care, says Health Minister

March 06, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini has said that the aim of Andhra Pradesh’s Comprehensive Cancer Care (CCC) programme is to ensure that no cancer patient goes out of the State seeking cancer treatment by 2030.

At a review meeting along with Advisor to Government (CCC) Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu and others, Ms. Rajini said that the number of cancer cases was increasing globally and in the State and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision to provide free treatment for cancer at government healthcare facilities in the State would bring great relief for patients.

She said that over 400 cancer procedures were being provided for free under Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri scheme in the State.

The State government sanctioned ₹118 crore for purchase of medical equipment for cancer treatment and in Visakhapatnam alone ₹46 crore was spent. A regional cancer hospital was being built in Kurnool at ₹120 crore and both Kurnool and Visakhapatnam regional cancer hospitals would be inaugurated by September this year, she said. Two more such hospitals were being planned, she added.

She asked the officials to collaborate with private hospitals and non-government organisations in the interest of cancer patients.

Dr. Dattatreyudu said that A.P. was the third State in the country to make cancer a notifiable disease. Balaji Institute of Oncology was being developed as a regional hub for cancer treatment. The government was also keen on establishing paediatric oncology services in the State, he said.

Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Health Department Commissioner J. Nivas, Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO M. Harendhira Prasad and others were present.