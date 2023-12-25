GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh is an example of ‘bad governance’, alleges BJP

Rich tributes paid to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary which is observed as Good Governace Day

December 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar addressing the media in Anantapur on Monday.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar addressing the media in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that Andhra Pradesh is an example of ‘bad governance’ in the country.

Addressing the media after paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the latter’s birth anniversary which was observed as ‘Good Governance Day’ on December 25 (Monday), BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said that Andhra Pradesh had earned the dubious distinction of being ‘on the wrong side of good governance’.

“Vajyapee stood as a signature of integrating welfare with development by executing the four-lane highway and rural road projects to ensure connectivity, industrialisation, real estate development, flow of investments into the countryside, food for work for labourers, infusing self-respect in farmers through Kisan credit cards and so on. However, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State is a thorough letdown,” he said.

Mr. Kumar squarely accused the YSRCP of throwing governance to the wind and usurping thousands of crores of funds sanctioned by the Central government to the panchayats.

“Farmers in the State are crying hoarse over the drought conditions, while the officials refuse to see the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokespersons Samanchi Srinivas, G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, state secretary S. Muni Subramanyam and district president B. Chandrappa paid rich tributes to Vajpayee in Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur / politics

