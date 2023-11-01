Andhra Pradesh is a precious gem in the crown of India

November 01, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh is blessed with many sacred shrines, Godavari and Krishna Rivers, natural resources and the State is having tremendous growth in industrial, business, education and other key sectors, said Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.

On the occasion of AP Formation Day, Mr. Abdul Nazeer conveyed his wishes to the people of the State. He recalled the supreme sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu who observed indefinite fast for 56 days for achieving Separate Statehood for Telugu people.

I pay my humble tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to realise the dream of the crores of Telugu people for a separate State for AP. I am confident that Andhra Pradesh is poised to make giant steps in key sectors in the near future, Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

AP is known for tradition, arts such as dance, drama and music, rich cultural heritage and melodious music, traditional dance forms, arts and crafts etc. Over the centuries, the richness of Andhra’s culture was reflected in the festivals, literature, music, dance, drama, arts and crafts, he said.

The State is an abode for famous temples like Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devasthanam at Vijayawada, Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavaram, Srikalahasteeswara temple, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikharjuna Swamyvarla Devasthanam at Srisailam and other sacred shrines.

Telugu is designated as a classical language and it is spoken by over 96 million all over the world. Telugu literature has been enriched with age-old classical works of Adikavi Nannaya Bhatta, Yerrapragada, and Tikkana, popularly known as the ‘kavitrayam’, the triumvirate by their translation of the Mahabharata, the Governor said while hailing the history of the State.

Andhra Pradesh is endowed with bountiful natural resources of mines and minerals and river basins of Godavari, Krishna and Pennar, and extensive canal systems, and the State is a logistics hub on the eastern coast with the second-longest coastline of 974 kilometres.

“My State offers abundant scope for new business opportunities as it has 6 ports, 6 airports, over 123,000 kilometres of road network and 2,600 kilometres of the rail network, and an uninterrupted power supply. Andhra Pradesh has been ranked among top five states in the State Energy Efficiency Index-2021-22 by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, for implementation of energy efficiency steps,” the Governor said.

Andhra Pradesh is a home to several large-scale public sector units and major industries in manufacturing sector in steel, automobile electronics, food processing, biotechnology and life sciences, mining, textiles, leather and IT industries.

The State’s agri and food processing exports for the year 2021-22 stood at ₹44,539 crore registering a growth rate of 5.95%. Our State is leading in attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) by contributing to 10% of total automotive exports from country, the Governor said adding that AP will lead in all spheres in the country in future.