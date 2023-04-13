ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh is a major education hub in India, says Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

April 13, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer inaugurating academic blocks at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh is a major education hub in the country and it is leading in the higher education sector, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has said.

Speaking at a function organised by the Andhra Loyola College (ALC) to mark the institution’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Mr. Nazeer pointed out that the State had three Central Universities, 20 autonomous institutions, 25 State universities, four deemed universities and five private universities.

He said that the State government had established several new higher educational institutions such as the Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, JNTU-Gurajada at Vizianagaram, Andhra Kesari University at Ongole, Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University at Kadapa and Cluster University at Kurnool. Besides, 17 new medical colleges were being set up in addition to the existing 11 medical colleges to make medical education accessible to all sections of society.

As per the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Central government had initiated steps to establish educational institutions of national importance in the State after bifurcation. They included IIT-Tirupati, NIT-Tadepalligudem, IIM-Visakhapatnam, IISER-Tirupati, Central University in Anantapur, IIPE-Visakhapatnam and IIIT in Kurnool which had already started functioning. He urged the students to make the best of the new facilities created in the State.

Referring to the platinum jubilee year of the college, he said it was an important milestone for the institution which had produced illustrious alumni like the present Governor of Mizoram K. Hari Babu and former Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy among others.

Later, Mr. Nazeer inaugurated two academic blocks on the college campus.

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Hemachandra Reddy, ALC correspondent Fr. Sagayaraj, principal Fr. Kishore, Vice-Chancellor of Krishna University K. Rama Mohana Rao, Provincial of Andhra Jesuit Province Fr. K.A. Stanislaus, vice-president of Loyola College Society Fr. Balashowry, NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and others were present on the occasion.

