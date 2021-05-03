Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh I&PR Dept. gets its first female additional director

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA 03 May 2021 23:42 IST
Updated: 03 May 2021 23:42 IST

L. Swarnalatha became the first woman to be appointed as the additional director of the State’s Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. She took charge at the I&PR Commissioner’s office in Vijayawada on May 1.

Ms. Swarnalatha joined the I&PR Department in 1992 as Guntur District Public Relations Officer through direct recruitment by the APPSC, according to an official release.

