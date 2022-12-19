  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: Investment options in Tanzania bright, says High Commissioner

The official visits Sri City to get first-hand knowledge on the existing infrastructure and study it as a model business city

December 19, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, during his visit to a manufacturing plant in Sri City in Tirupati district on Monday.

Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, during his visit to a manufacturing plant in Sri City in Tirupati district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, said the Indian Government is exploring possibilities of opening an Indian industrial park in Tanzania.

Mr. Pradhan visited Sri City in Tirupati on Monday to get first-hand knowledge on the existing infrastructure here and study it as a model business city.

On this occasion, Mr. Pradhan recalled the close trade relations stretching back to the past six decades between the two nations. “Tanzania is one of India’s major development assistance partners. There are various areas in which we can cooperate and invest in Tanzania,” he said.

Mr. Pradhan was formally received by Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, who briefed him on the infrastructure, unique features and the industrial development witnessed on the campus.

“Mr. Pradhan’s visit to Sri City is very important for us and his observations and suggestions are valuable. We feel proud as Sri City emerged as a ‘must-visit’ place for our diplomats and administrators and we consider it an honour as our project implementation model is being referred to and studied by them,” Mr. Sannareddy said.

The High Commissioner quizzed the industrial representatives on various aspects of Sri City and went around the production units of Vermerian and Hunter Douglas. He also appreciated the industrial city for its perfect planning and meticulous implementation of sustainable urbanisation principles.

