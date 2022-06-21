Andhra Pradesh: International Yoga Day celebrated with fervour

Governor Harichandan performs asanas to mark the occasion

NDRF and AWARA personnel performing yoga on the Krishna riverbank, at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated in the Eighth International Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Mr. Harichandan performed yoga asanas on the occasion and extended Yoga Day greetings. Special Chief Secretary to Governor and other officers and staff participated in the celebrations.

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10 th Battalion, participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Commandant Zahid Khan, Deputy Commandants Zafrul Aslam, Sukhendu Datta, Akhilesh Kumar Chowbey, Assistant Commandants Suman, Pavan and other officers practised yoga at the battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Eluru district.

The NDRF personnel. along with the students and staff of Lingayya’s Engineering College and Kennedy School, Nunna and NGO, Awara, performed yoga on the banks of the Krishna.

Celebrations at Nuzvid IIIT

Students and faculty of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, participated in the Eighth International Yoga Day celebrations on the university campus on Tuesday.

Institute director G.V.R. Srinivas, yoga instructor Sridhar, Dean (Academics), D. Sravani and other teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the celebrations.

The Director said around 5,000 students of Nuzvid IIIT practice yoga on the campus and the institute management has made yoga an optional subject.

“Ten students of RGUKT-Nuzvid IIIT achieved gold and silver medals in the yoga competitions organised at different places in the country,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya performed yoga asanas at Undavalli, on the banks of the Krishna, coinciding with the International Yoga Day celebrations on Tuesday.