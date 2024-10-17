GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Intermediate students can pay exam fee by November 11

The last date for payment of exam fees with a fine of ₹1,000 is November 20, 2024, says BIE Secretary Kritika Shukla

Published - October 17, 2024 10:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Intermediate first and second year students can pay their examination fees without fine between October 21 and November 11, 2024.

In a statement on October 17 (Thursday), Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary Kritika Shukla said regular students, failed students (General and Vocational), attendance exempted private candidates (without college study) appearing for humanities group and with ‘Change of Group’ to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations in March 2025, should follow the above-mentioned schedule.

Ms. Shukla said the examination fees can be paid with a fine of ₹1,000 between November 12 and November 20, 2024, adding that no further extension would be given for payment of the examination fees.

Attendance exemption

For the students seeking attendance exemption online from the Board of Intermediate Education, should pay the exemption fee of ₹1,500 and submit application form by November 15, 2024, while the last date for the same with a penal fee of ₹500 is November 30.

Candidates who have a gap of a year after passing the qualifying examination, i.e. SSC or its equivalent, are eligible to appear only for first year IPE in March, 2025 and if the gap period is two years or more, they can appear for both, 1st and 2nd year in the IPE at a time, she said.

Candidates who appeared for the second year IPE earlier (failed candidates) and who want to change their optional subjects from Science to Arts/Humanities or in Arts/Humanities from one institution to another, change of group is permissible as per the rules. Such candidates are required to apply for ‘exemption from attendance’ on or before the due date, she added.

