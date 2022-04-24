Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate student ‘ends life’

April 24, 2022 22:21 IST

A student of Sri Sathya Sai Junior College ended his life on Saturday evening. He was allegedly upset after he was denied hall ticket for the examination.

The student has been identified as Kuraba Janardhan Goud. However, his father Kuruba Tippeswamy on Sunday morning lodged a complaint with the Anantapur Rural police, saying that his son had not been keeping well due to some health issues and undergoing treatment.

The body was found hanging from a tree behind the college, said the police.

People suffering from suicidal tendencies can seek help by dialling helpline number 100 or 9989819191 or write mail to ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.