Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate student ‘ends life’ in Anakapalli district
A 17-year-old girl reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a tree near her residence at Mettapalem village under Anakapalli (Rural) Police Station limits on Friday evening. The police suspect that she might have committed the act after being depressed for failing in Intermediate first year examination.
According to reports, the girl had failed in the Intermediate first year examination, the results for which were released a few days ago. Since then, she was reportedly depressed.
The body was shifted for post-mortem.
Anakapalli (Rural) Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.
(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact police helpline no. 100)
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.