Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations from May 24

April 28, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)-2023 will start from May 24.

According to the time-table released by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), the students of first year will write their examinations in the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while their seniors from the second year will appear for the examinations in the afternoon session from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On May 24, the first-year students will write their examination in PART-II: 2nd Language Paper-I, while the second year students will appear for the PART-II examination: 2nd Language Paper-II.

The examination in PART-I: English Paper-I is scheduled on May 25 for the students of first year. The second year students will write the examination in PART-I: English Paper-II.

PART-III: Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I and Civics Paper-I are scheduled on May 26 for the first year students, while the second year students will write the examinations in PART-III: Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II and Civics Paper-II.

Mathematics Paper-I B, Zoology Paper-I and History Paper-I are scheduled on May 27 for the students of first year, while their seniors will write the examinations in Mathematics Paper-II B, Zoology Paper-II and History Paper-II.

On May 29, the students of first year will write the Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I examinations, while the second year students will write Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II.

On May 30, Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I and Fine Arts, Music Paper-I are scheduled for the first year students, while the final year students will write Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II, Sociology Paper-II and Fine Arts, Music Paper-II.

Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, Bridge Course and Mathematics Paper-I (for BiPC students) will be held in the morning for the first year students. In the afternoon, second year students will write Public Administration Paper-II, Logic Paper-II, Bridge Course and Mathematics Paper-II (For BiPC students).

The last supplementary examination would be held on June 1 in Morden Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I for the first year students, while the second year students will write Modern Language Paper-II and in Geography Paper-II.

Ethics and Human Values examination will be conducted on June 2 (Friday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Environmental Education Examination on June 3 (Saturday), while practical examinations will be conducted from June 5 to June 9 in two sessions for both the general and vocational courses.

Recounting, reverification fee

Meanwhile, the last date for online payment of fee for the Intermediate students, both first and second years, seeking recounting / scanned copy-cum-reverification is May 6.

Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), M.V. Seshagiri Babu, said candidates who want to apply for recounting only would have to pay ₹260 per paper, while those who want to apply for reverification, including scanned copy of the re-verified answer script, should pay ₹1,300 per paper.

All the candidates should apply on the website (https://bie.ap.gov.in) only.

The BIE Secretary said no extension of the last date would be permitted under any circumstances, and fee paid towards recounting and re-verification would not be refunded.

He said the practice of sending applications through the Principal, or directly to the BIE, or to the RIO office either in person or by post with DDs was dispensed with.