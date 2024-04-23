GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary exams: pvt. candidates can apply for attendance exemption by April 24

Candidates should apply through the college principal concerned in online mode only; applications received by post or in person will not be considered, says BIE Controller of Examination

April 23, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has said that April 24 is the last date for applying online for grant of attendance exemption for private candidates without college study and also for the change of group to appear for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)-2024, scheduled to be in May.

In a statement, BIE Controller of Examination V.V. Subbarao said that students seeking the facility should make payment of the exemption fee of ₹1,500 and submit an application form for grant of exemption through the principal of the college concerned by April 24.

The candidates who have a gap of one year after passing the qualifying examination (SSC or its equivalent) are eligible to appear only for the first year of IPASE-2024. If the gap period is two years or more, they can appear for the first and the second year examinations at a time, he said.

Change of optional subjects

For the candidates who failed the second year examination and want to change the optional subjects from sciences to arts/humanities or in arts/humanities from one institution to another, the change of group is permissible as per the rules. Such students have to apply for ‘Exemption from Attendance’ by April 24.

No exemption fee or penal fee would be charged to the candidates who have enrolled under the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation’s skilling programmes in Skill Hubs or skill colleges. They need to furnish their Skill ID given to trainees.

Mr. Subbarao said candidates should apply online for attendance exemption by visiting the website https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/login.edu through the principal of the junior college the candidate wants to appear from. Applications received by post or in person will not be considered, he said.

