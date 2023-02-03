ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: instil confidence among cancer patients, Cancer Relief-India Director Gilly Burn urges people

February 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cancer Relief India Director Gilly Burn is being felicitated by the officials of the Centurion University in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Cancer Relief India Founder Director Gilly Burn on Friday asked people to instil confidence among the cancer patients so that they would overcome the mental agony and recover within no time. The Centurion University of Vizianagaram organised an awareness programme on çancer-relief measures.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the love, affection and care were the real medicines for the cancer patients who were able to lead normal life with the advanced medical care. The University Vice Chancellor G.S.N. Raju, Registrar P.S.V.Ramana Rao, Deputy Registrar R.S.Varma and others were present.

