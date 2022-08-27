Andhra Pradesh: innovate to tap market potential, Minister urges handloom weavers

‘₹7 crore pending payment released to weavers’ co-op societies of Addampalli’ 

Staff Reporter
August 27, 2022 20:28 IST

B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna trying his hand at operating charka during a demonstration on handloom weaving at Ramachandrapuram in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday.



Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday appealed to the handloom weavers to shift to new products, including saris, to explore market potential for handloom products.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and handloom weavers of Konaseema region on Saturday celebrated the success of recent policies of the State government, including Nethanna Nestham, which offers annual aid of ₹24,000 to each handloom weaving family. 

Last week, ₹1.22 crore aid was released to the 637 handloom weavers of three mandals under the fourth phase of Nethanna Nestham. The handloom weavers of K. Gangavaram, Kajuluru and Ramachandrapuram participated in the celebrations. 

Addressing the weavers, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said that pending ₹7 crore has been released to the handloom weaving cooperative societies of Addampalli in the Konaseema region.  

“There is a huge market potential for the handloom products in the State and in the country. Several weavers are weaving blankets and other products. However, they need to shift to other products, including saris,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

The Minister also tried his hand at operating charkha during a demonstration on handloom weaving during the meeting.

