Andhra Pradesh: Innovate or perish should be the battle cry for future technocrats, says Varaprasad Reddy

May 31, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KAKINADA

KAKINADA

Former Managing Director of Shantha Biotechnics Limited K.I. Varapasad Reddy on Wednesday stated that ‘Innovate or Perish’ should be the battle cry for the technocrats in the future in India.

Mr. Varaprasad was speaking on the occasion of the IX convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he stated, “The technocrats should venture into research and development and must be prepared to face huge risks in entrepreneurship. The universities should have an environment in which their research results can be tested for the application and financial feasibility”. “The universities must adopt inter-disciplinary research and collaboration to face the technological challenges”, said Mr. Varaprasad, an alumnus of JNTU-Kakinada.

On the total spending on Research and Development, Mr. Varaprasad has said, “India is spending only 0.64% of GDP (Gross Domestic Produc) on Research and Development and lagging behind Isreal, which spending is 4.3 %. In patents, China has claimed 5.3 lakh patents while Indian patent claim is around 28,000 (NITI Aayog-2021). It shows that India is still lagging in patenting and Research and Development.’

‘Alumnus is a permanent stakeholder’

Delivering the convocation address, Governor and JNTU-Kakinada Chancellor S. Adbul Nazeer has stated, “Graduation does not mean the end of the student’s relationship with the university. An alumnus is a permanent stakeholder of the university.”

Mr. Abdul Nazeer has said that one would surely encounter challenges in the career but skills acquired at the university should give the confidence to deal with any problem.

Referring to the quote of Aerospace Engineer Theodore von Karman ‘Scientists study the world as it is, engineers create that world that never has been,’ Mr. Abdul Nazeer stated, “A series of consistent efforts are needed to surely achieve success for any engineer.”

On India’s position on research, Mr. Abdul Nazeer has said that India emerged as the third most attractive investment destination in technology transactions, and gross expenditure on Research and Development increased three times over the past decade.

the Governor conferred ‘Honoris causa’ on Anil Chalamalasetty, Greenko Group CEO and MD, for his contribution and eminence in the arena of ‘renewable energy’.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana was present. JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju presented the progress report of the university and State government’s initiatives in the higher education sector. A total of 144 candidates received the Ph.D degrees in the convocation.