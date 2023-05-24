ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Innocents being targeted in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, says sister

May 24, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

YSR Congress Party Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy is innocent in the murder case, and the slain leader’s daughter has walked into the trap of those who harbour evil intentions against the YS family, says evangelist Vimala Reddy

K Umashanker
Evangelist Y.S. Vimala Reddy, who is the sister of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has said that it “is very unfair that those who are involved in the murder are moving freely while innocent people are being harassed and put in jail.”

Addressing the media on May 24 (Wednesday) after calling on Sri Lakshmi, mother of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, at a hospital here, Ms. Vimala Reddy said that Mr. Avinash Reddy was innocent.

She said that ever since the demise of Rajasekhara Reddy, the family members were passing through a tough time.

“I know Mr. Avinash Reddy since his childhood. He is a very mild-mannered man and he will come out of the case without any blemish. He is deliberately being targeted,” she said.

Ms. Vimala Reddy alleged that Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha Narreddy had fallen into the trap of some people who had evil intentions against the YS family.

Referring to the condition of Ms. Sri Lakshmi, she said that despite “my caution to her to avoid fasting prayers, she adhered to the same, and this made her weak.”

