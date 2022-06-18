Andhra Pradesh: injustice done to Vizianagaram district during TDP’s rule, alleges YSRCP

‘Botch committed for speedy development of the district’

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao and MLAs Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and others alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had done maximum injustice to Vizianagaram and real development was taking place only during the YSR Congress Party regime.

Addressing the media conference, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Naidu targeted Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana although the latter had shown commitment for the speedy development of the district by ensuring sanctioning of a medical college which was being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore.