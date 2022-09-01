Andhra Pradesh informs HC it will soon reconstitute the Finance Commission 

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 01, 2022 15:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh government informed the High Court on Thursday that it would soon reconstitute the State Finance Commission (SFC). Advocate General S. Sriram told the court during the time for mentions that he has instructions to file a detailed affidavit on the reconstitution of SFC and he would be doing so in ten days. 

With this submission, he wanted the case to be posted after two weeks for further hearing, to which a division Bench comprising Chief Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu agreed.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by TDP leader G.V. Reddy, who accused the government of not fulfilling its Constitutional mandate of setting up SFC after the term of the previous commission expired two years ago.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His counsel Umesh Chandra P.V.G had argued that the State was bound to constitute the SFC in accordance with Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution and 73rd and 74th amendments thereto read with the relevant provisions of AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, AP Municipalities Act, 1965 and AP Municipal Corporations Act, 1994. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app