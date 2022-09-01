Andhra Pradesh informs HC it will soon reconstitute the Finance Commission 

The Andhra Pradesh government informed the High Court on Thursday that it would soon reconstitute the State Finance Commission (SFC). Advocate General S. Sriram told the court during the time for mentions that he has instructions to file a detailed affidavit on the reconstitution of SFC and he would be doing so in ten days.

With this submission, he wanted the case to be posted after two weeks for further hearing, to which a division Bench comprising Chief Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu agreed.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by TDP leader G.V. Reddy, who accused the government of not fulfilling its Constitutional mandate of setting up SFC after the term of the previous commission expired two years ago.

His counsel Umesh Chandra P.V.G had argued that the State was bound to constitute the SFC in accordance with Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution and 73rd and 74th amendments thereto read with the relevant provisions of AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, AP Municipalities Act, 1965 and AP Municipal Corporations Act, 1994.