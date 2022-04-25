Andhra Pradesh: ‘Inefficient govt.’ has destroyed future of youth, alleges Naidu

‘Absence of investments and new industries has led to increase in unemployment’

Power cuts have delivered a blow on agriculture, aquaculture and industrial sectors in the State, says N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the ‘inefficient rule’ of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has destroyed the future of the youth in Andhra Pradesh.

“The absence of investments and new industries has led to increase in unemployment in the State. An uncertain future is staring at the youth. People from other walks of life are also unhappy with the YSRCP government. Be it teachers or farmers, every section of the society is being harassed,” alleged the former Chief Minister while addressing a meeting of TDP leaders here on Monday.

Referring to the ‘Chalo CMO’ programme called by the United Teachers’ Federation (UTF), the TDP president said that the YSRCP government was ‘determined to harass anybody who protests against it.

“The opposition leaders have been persecuted. Now it is turn of employees and teachers. The government is taking revenge against the CPS agitation because the employees and teachers took part in massive protests over PRC recommendations. Why are peaceful protests not allowed? Is it wrong to protest over genuine demands?” he asked.

The TDP chief expressed surprise that like nowhere else in the country, the academic year in Andhra Pradesh was extended from June 12 to July 8. “The education system is being destroyed by closing down the schools,” said Mr. Naidu.

Referring to load shedding, Mr. Naidu said the State had surplus power previously. “Power cuts have delivered a blow on agriculture, aquaculture and industrial sectors,” he said.

The Polavaram project, Mr. Naidu alleged, has become ‘a victim of the inefficiency of the government’. “Why did the government keep it under wrap for three years, if the diaphragm wall was damaged?,” he asked.

The TDP strategy committee also discussed ‘Badude Badudu’ protests.