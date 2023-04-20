ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Industries Minister asks TDP to make its stand clear on Visakhapatnam as Executive capital

April 20, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Chief Minister is at liberty to rule from anywhere in the State, and no political party, or system, can oppose it, asserts Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders have to make their stand clear on whether they are for or against Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Amarnath said that the Chief Minister would start functioning from Visakhapatnam from September, and refuted the allegation of the Opposition leaders that the announcement at the stone-laying ceremony for the Mulapet port in Srikakulam on Wednesday was nothing but “politics of diversion.”

Stating that the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for a number of works in Srikakulam district, the Minister sought to know what development works were done during the TDP rule in Srikakulam district.

Mr. Amarnath said three medical colleges, a tribal engineering college, and a Kidney Research Centre would be constructed with ₹1,500 crore in Srikakulam district, and the Bhogapuram International Airport would be constructed with ₹3,500 crore.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam would also be developed on all fronts. He said the Chief Minister was at liberty to rule from anywhere in the State, and no political party, or system, could oppose it.

The Minister said that the officials too would shift to Visakhapatnam. He opined that Visakhapatnam would drive the economy of the State.

