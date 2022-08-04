Andhra Pradesh: ‘Industrial accidents on the rise after YSRCP came to power’

August 04, 2022 20:44 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that industrial accidents are on the rise ever since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in the State.

Mr. Naidu, in a series of tweets on Thursday, said the government could not wash its hands off by merely constituting committees.

The accidents would not have happened had the government properly supervised and monitored safety in the industries. The government should wake up and take steps to avoid industrial accidents, Mr. Naidu said.