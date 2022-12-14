Andhra Pradesh: India’s growth will depend on optimum use of nuclear power, say eminent scientists

December 14, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Several eminent scientists and academicians said that the India’s growth would depend on optimum utilisation of nuclear power which is called as clean energy and relatively available at affordable rate compared to wind and solar energy.

Department of Physics of Maharaja’hs College in Vizinagaram organised a workshop on ‘Recent Trends in Nuclear Physics’ in association with Indian Academy of Sciences and Joint Science Educational Panel. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao, who is the chief guest at the workshop, said that nuclear physics would continue to provide more research and job opportunities for the students although many of them were opting for engineering courses.

Former senior scientist of Nuclear Fuel Complex and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Vidya Sagar said that 23 nuclear energy stations have been working perfectly in India and 20 more were going to be constructed in near future. Professor of Department of Nuclear Physics of Andhra University A. Durga Prasada Rao said that the government should focus on removing apprehensions about the nuclear power so that the people would welcome the construction of nuclear projects in their vicinity.

The Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMS) Director V. Ravindran and IMS professor M.V.N. Murthy and others spoke on various subjects including environmental radioactivity and applications, X-Ray analystical techniques and others. MANSAS Correspondent K.V.L. Raju said country’s fast progress was depending upon the energy planning for the future. Principal M. Sambasiva Rao and Assistant Professor of Physics M. Sambasiva Rao said that the Physics Department in the college, which was one of the oldest departments in the country, had been giving top priority to research on current trends in nuclear physics.

The workshop coordinator K. Suryanarayana said that it provided a great opportunity for the youngsters to interact with eminent scientists. Physics Department in-charge P. Satyanarayana told the media that more scientists would participate in the workshop on Thursday also to enlighten the students over the recent trends in physics.