Andhra Pradesh: Inclusion of new surgical procedures under Aarogyasri scheme benefits poor in Prakasam district

With inclusion of 3,255 surgical procedures, many of them delicate ones, under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri, many people from the lower strata of the society have benefited from the health scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

One such recently-included procedures is total hip replacement surgery. Dasari Rama Rao, a 63-year-old driver who was suffering from osteoarthritis and had to undergo the surgery, was treated at the Venkataramana multi-specialty hospital here free of cost.

Giving a brief history of the scheme, Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Prakasam district coordinator V. Sravan Kumar said late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had introduced it in 2007 in the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh when he found that poor persons could not afford medical treatments.

Till date, as many as 3.44 lakh procedures have been done in the district at a cost of ₹1,045.63 crore under the scheme in 169 network hospitals, including 90 Aarogyasri-empanelled public health centres, 19 government network hospitals and 43 corporate network hospitals, he said.

As many as 37,973 procedures were completed in 2022-23 fiscal. Those who underwent surgical procedures in the district were provided a financial aid of ₹41.17 crore during recovery period. After a person is treated, they are given a wage-loss allowance that includes a minimum of ₹225 per day and a maximum of ₹5,000 per month.

“The allowance is applicable to 836 surgical procedures in 26 specialised areas,” the official added.

As many as 9.53 lakh people have been provided with health cards in the district and 1.31 lakh persons were screened across the district by holding 574 health camps with the help of 138 Aarogya Mitras, he added.