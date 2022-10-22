Andhra Pradesh: include ‘Karra Samu’ in official sports list, Union government urged

The move will enable youngsters get jobs under the sports quota, says medal winner

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
October 22, 2022 20:19 IST

People practising ‘Karra Samu’ in Srikakulam district | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

World Silambam Martial Arts-medal winner Pitta Bhagya Chandra Yadav urged the Union government to include ‘Karra Samu’ in official sports list so that the traditional sport would get encouragement and ensure jobs for youngsters under the sports quota. He said that the ‘Karra Samu’ would ensure fitness and self-security for girls also.

‘Karra Samu,’ which is called as Silambam in Tamil Nadu, is recogniaed as official sport in many States. “We are requesting the Union goernment to recognise it as a national sport and provide financial support for conducting training programmes for students in schools and colleges,” said Mr.Bhagya Chandra Yadav, who learnt the techniques from Guru P.Trimurthy Yadav.  “Hundreds of youngsters of Srikakulam are able to get medals at several competitions conducted in various State. They will have a bright future if they get jobs unders the sports quota also,” said Mr.Bhagya Chandra Yadav, who is also national secretary for Akhila Bharathiya Yadav Mahasabha Ahir.

