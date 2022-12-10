Andhra Pradesh: in the backdrop of early election talk, YSRCP to organise crucial review meeting in Vizianagaram on Sunday

December 10, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy will hold a review meeting in Vizianagaram on Sunday to gear up the leaders for the next general elections. Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna dora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, MLAs of all constitutnecies of both Vizinaagaram and Parvatipuram districts will attend the meeting. The party invited local body public representatives for the review meeting which will be held in Jagannath function hall located near Phool Bagh of Vizianagaram.

The crucial meeting assumed significance In the backdrop of discussion over the early elections in the State. Although all leaders are tight-lipped over the topic, they are unofficially agreeing that the elections are likely to be advanced in the State. “Andhra Pradesh government is likely to opt for early elections for two reasons. Currently, sentiment is in favour of YSRCP in North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions with the three capital proposal. YSRCP wanted to prevent consolidation of TDP vote bank with the proposed year- long padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh,” said a senior leader.

Internal bickering

Although the party is hopeful of getting more votes from beneficiaries of welfare schemes, internal bickering becomes a major concern for YSRCP in many constitutneices. Many BC leaders Avanapu Vijay, Pilla Vijaykumar and others have been seeking ticket from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency which is currently represented by Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy. Avanapu Vijay, the previous in-charge of YSRCP for Vizianagaram, is expected to submit a representation to Mr.Subba Reddy in the meeting, explaining his services to the party since inception. Many local leaders are insisting on change of candidates in many other constituencies including Rajam, Kurupam, Parvatipuram and Gajapathinagaram. The party senior leaders are likely to resolve the grievances in the meeting.