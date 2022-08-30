Andhra Pradesh: In-principle nod for grant-in-aid for infra creation at BDP

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 30, 2022 21:20 IST

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (MoC&F) has given in-principle approval for providing grant-in-aid for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug Park (BDP) at K.R. Puram and Kodada villages of Thondangi mandal in East Godavari district, according to a letter by N. Yuvaraj, Joint Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

The State government had presented the BDP proposal to the MoC&F in October 2020 under the Scheme for Promotion of BDPs.

As per the guidelines, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has to be submitted to the IFCI Ltd. within 90 days from Tuesday as decided by the Scheme Screening Committee.

The IFCI Ltd. will extend all assistance to go forward on the project starting with the submission of the DPR.

