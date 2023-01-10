Andhra Pradesh in grip of cold weather as minimum temperatures drop below normal at many places

January 10, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing the coldest days as many places are witnessing the lowest minimum temperatures for the past few days.

The minimum temperatures dropped to around 1.5° C in the agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and several areas in Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Anantapur, Srikakulam, and Chittoor have been witnessing less than 10° C minimum temperatures.

According to the reports of the India Meteorological Department, all the stations across the State have witnessed below-normal minimum temperatures on Monday and Tuesday and a similar situation is expected to continue for a few more days.

On Monday, Kadapa recorded 10.2° C minimum temperature which is eight degrees less than normal. The town also witnessed its lowest minimum temperature since 2019 (14.5° C).

Anantapur also witnessed a drop of six degrees from the normal minimum temperature on Monday.

On Tuesday, Anantapur recorded 12.8° C minimum temperature. It was followed by Kalingapatnam (13.4), Amaravati (14.2), Bapatla (14.2) and Kurnool (15). Nellore recorded the highest minimum temperature of 20° C.

In January 2012, most of the areas in the State recorded the all-time lowest minimum temperatures. The State witnesses its lowest temperatures around Sankranti every year.

The IMD has warned that minimum temperatures are likely to fall below normal by two to three degrees Celsius at isolated places in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts of north coastal Andhra, Krishna and Guntur districts of south coastal Andhra and Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts of the Rayalaseema region on Wednesday. It advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to cold weather.

