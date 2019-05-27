Andhra Pradesh in the grip of sweltering weather as temperatures inch close to 47°C

Andhra Pradesh is continuing to reel under sweltering weather due to a heat wave condition on Monday. Maximum temperature as of 1p.m. was recorded at 46.7° Celsius and further rise of temperature is expected in the next couple of hours which are considered peak hours, according to the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

Venkatagiri mandal in Nellore district witnessed the highest temperature so far and it is followed by Tadepalligudem mandal in West Godavari where temperature of 46.53° Celsius was recorded. In seven other stations in Guntur and Chittoor districts temperature was above 45° Celsius.

As predicted by India Meteorological Department and the State government’s RTGS, Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heat wave condition from May 25. Some mandals in the vulnerable districts of West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor are under severe heat wave condition, officials say.

The district authorities are asked to take necessary measures to mitigate heat wave related illness among the public. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Meanwhile, AP Disaster Management Authority warned people that on Tuesday temperatures would go up to 48° Celsius in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts.

The district authorities are asked to take necessary measures to mitigate heat wave related illness among the public. A few areas in West Godavari, Kadapa and Anantapur received light rainfall this morning. As of May 21, 12 persons were killed due to heat stroke and 840 persons received treatment at State hospitals for heat stroke, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).