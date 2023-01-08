Andhra Pradesh: improve technical knowledge to meet expectations of industry, Waltair DRM tells engineering students

January 08, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy on Saturday said that the students who have a clear goal about their career would reach top posts in railways and other organisations in the country. He suggested to the engineering students to improve their technical knowledge constantly to meet the expectations of the industry. He attended as the Chief Guest for GYAN-2k23 technical festival’s valedictory function held in Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology at Cherukupally in Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Telugu medium was not a barrier for students to excel in their career since many top personalities had pursued their studies in mother tongue in initial stage. Patra India BPO services Managing Director Mukkavalli Lakshmi said that the students should develop team spirit from college days since they had to work with tandem with many colleagues who had different ideas and approach. AIET Director A.Chandrasekhar said that the students could get opportunity to identify their hidden skills with tech-fest conducted in the college.