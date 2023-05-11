Andhra Pradesh: Improve infrastructure near housing plots to be distributed under Navaratnalu in Amaravati, Chief Minister tells officials

May 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) officials to take steps to improve infrastructure near the housing plots to be distributed to the poor from Guntur and NTR districts in Amaravati under Navaratnalu.

The Chief Minister was addressing a review meeting at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Thursday.

The officials explained the steps being taken to distribute the plots to 50,004 beneficiaries in 1,402.58 acres.

“A total of 21 layouts are being readied for the distribution of plots. The beneficiaries from Guntur district will be given plots in 10 layouts and those from NTR district in 11 layouts,” they said.

The officials further said that measures were being taken to create infrastructure at these places.

“Forest clearance and land levelling works have been completed. Works relating to laying internal gravel roads for about 180 km will be taken. Construction of an additional building to the existing High Court is nearing completion. The new building is coming up in ​​76,300 square feet. It will have 14 court halls,” they said.

The officials also explained that works were being expedited under the CITIIS (City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) programme in 12 urban areas.

TIDCO houses

Giving a detailed outline of the construction of TIDCO houses in the State, the officials told the Chief Minister that construction of 1.39 lakh houses out of 1.50 lakh dwelling under Phase-1 of TIDCO houses had already been completed. About 51,564 houses had been handed over to the beneficiaries in 30 areas, and steps were being taken to hand over the remaining houses by June.

About 1,12,092 houses related to the second phase would be provided to the beneficiaries between September and December, they added.

Elaborate arrangements were being made for the distribution of 8,192 TIDCO houses in Gudivada by the Chief Minister during the first week of June.

Cleanliness in Vizag beaches

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay special attention to cleanliness of beaches in Visakhapatnam.

“Special machines required for this should be made available on the beach to remove the waste and improve tourism through beaches,” he said, and instructed the officials to beautify the area near the retaining wall built to save the Krishna from the threat of flooding in Vijayawada.

The officials also briefed the Chief Minister on various beautification works being carried out there, including a walking track.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y. Sri Lakshmi, APTIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, Swachh Andhra Corporation MD P. Basanth Kumar, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Resurvey Project Special Officer Subba Rao, and MEPMA MD Vijayalakshmi were present.