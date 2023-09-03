ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh imposes 15-day ban on tourism activities on Gudisa grassland

September 03, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MAREDUMILLI (ASR DISTRICT)

The ban is to facilitate maintenance of grassland and removal of solid waste dumped by tourists; Forest department had earlier imposed ban on night stay after tourists allegedly set fire to grassland and disturbed tribespeople

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Gudisa grassland in Maredumilli forest cover in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. | Photo Credit: File photo

All tourism activities on the Gudisa grassland in Maredumilli mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district would be banned for 15 days from September 4 to aid wildlife conservation initiatives. The grassland, located in the Rampa agency, is a Reserve Forest (RF).

Post COVID-19, the Forest department imposed a ban on night stay on the grassland after tourists allegedly set fire to the grassland, disturbed the Konda Reddi tribespeople and dumped liquor bottles in their water sources. 

Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer G.G. Narentheran told The Hindu, “The 15-day ban on the entry into the grassland will come into force from September 4 to take up maintenance of the grassland and removal of solid waste dumped by tourists.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ban on night camp on the grassland will continue as per the existing Acts,“ said Mr. Narentheran. The Forest authorities have also prepared to erect new signboards along the route to the grassland to apprise tourists of a range of restrictions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US