Andhra Pradesh imposes 15-day ban on tourism activities on Gudisa grassland

September 03, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MAREDUMILLI (ASR DISTRICT)

All tourism activities on the Gudisa grassland in Maredumilli mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district would be banned for 15 days from September 4 to aid wildlife conservation initiatives. The grassland, located in the Rampa agency, is a Reserve Forest (RF).

Post COVID-19, the Forest department imposed a ban on night stay on the grassland after tourists allegedly set fire to the grassland, disturbed the Konda Reddi tribespeople and dumped liquor bottles in their water sources.

Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer G.G. Narentheran told The Hindu, “The 15-day ban on the entry into the grassland will come into force from September 4 to take up maintenance of the grassland and removal of solid waste dumped by tourists.”

“The ban on night camp on the grassland will continue as per the existing Acts,“ said Mr. Narentheran. The Forest authorities have also prepared to erect new signboards along the route to the grassland to apprise tourists of a range of restrictions.