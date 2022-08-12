Andhra Pradesh: Implementation of welfare schemes is top priority, say Ministers

officials told to respond immediately to the people’s complaints

Ministers K.V. Usha Sri Charan addressing the media as Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy look on, in Chittoor on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, and Minister for Mines and Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on the various developmental works undertaken in Chittoor district.

Mr. Narayaswamy said that the village secretariat and volunteer systems had been set up to ensure successful implementation of welfare schemes, and that all officials must work in tandem and remain accessible to the people.

Ms. Usha Sricharan, the district in-charge Minister, said that implementation of welfare schemes, development of the district were discussed in the meeting. More efforts should be put to complete the works undertaken in schools. The village and ward secretariats and the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) should provide prompt services to the people and farmers, she said.

Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy said that the officials must respond immediately to the complaints received during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme. The compliants pertaining to non-financial issues should be resolved on the spot with the coordination with the departments concerned.

The re-survey in connection with land rights and land protection programme needs to be completed within the stipulated time and the land survey should be done carefully to protect the forest land, inam land, and endowments land, he said.

He said that necessary steps would be taken to set up colleges with job-oriented courses in different areas along with skill development centres.