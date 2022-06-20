Andhra Pradesh: implement Agnipath scheme for the overall benefit of youngsters, says BJP leader

‘Some youth were misled by Opposition parties’

Bharatiya Janata Party Tekkali-incharge Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar on Monday urged the Union government to implement Agnipath scheme for the overall benefit of youngsters although some of them were misled by Congress and other Opposition parties. In a press release, he said that the scheme was designed after holding discussions with experts and policymakers and need not be shelved with sponsored agitations. “The Congress and other parties have instigated people over three Farm Acts but were defeated in UP elections. So their protests should not deter the government. The benefits of the scheme would be known by youngsters very soon,” he added.