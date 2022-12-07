  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: IIITDM Kurnool Director gets lifetime achievement award

The institute director was lauded for his contribution to research and education sector

December 07, 2022 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, Director D.V. L.N. Somayajulu receiving the award in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, Director D.V. L.N. Somayajulu receiving the award in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu received the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ at the Bharat Education Excellence Awards held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

A release from the IIITDM on Tuesday said Mr. Somayajulu received the award from All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) Chief Coordinating Officer Budda Chandrasekhar for his contribution to the research and education sector. 

He was presented with a memento and a certificate of appreciation.

The faculty, staff and students of IIITDM Kurnool congratulated Mr. Somayajulu on receiving the award, which, they said would enhance the reputation of the institution.

Mr. Somayajulu has 33 years of experience in teaching, research, consultancy and outreach in the field of Computer Science and Engineering. Prior to joining as the Director of IIITDM Kurnool in February 2019, he served as the Chair of MeitY-Sponsored Scheme - ‘Electronics & ICT Academy’ established at NIT Warangal during 2015-19.

