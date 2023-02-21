Andhra Pradesh: IFTU to hold State conference in Srikakulam on February 25, 26

February 21, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) State leaders Tandra Prakash and Sannasetti Rajasekhar on Tuesday alleged that both State and Union governments had diluted Labour Laws and suppressed the rights of working force.

Along with other leaders, they took out a rally here, seeking the people’s active participation in its State conference to be held in Srikakulam on February 25 and 26.

Mr.Rajasekhar said that IFTU State president P. Prasad and other leaders will highlight the injustice meted out to the working class with the introduction of Labour Codes which replaced 44 Labour Acts in the country.