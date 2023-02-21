HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: IFTU to hold State conference in Srikakulam on February 25, 26

February 21, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
IFTU leaders taking out a rally in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

IFTU leaders taking out a rally in Srikakulam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) State leaders Tandra Prakash and Sannasetti Rajasekhar on Tuesday alleged that both State and Union governments had diluted Labour Laws and suppressed the rights of working force.

Along with other leaders, they took out a rally here, seeking the people’s active participation in its State conference to be held in Srikakulam on February 25 and 26.

Mr.Rajasekhar said that IFTU State president P. Prasad and other leaders will highlight the injustice meted out to the working class with the introduction of Labour Codes which replaced 44 Labour Acts in the country.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.