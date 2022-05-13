Andhra Pradesh: IAS, IFS probationers advised to work for the downtrodden

Governor interacts with young officers at Raj Bhavan

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan asked IAS and IFS probationary officers to be transparent in their functioning, strive to understand the problems faced by the poor, and ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries.

Ten IAS and two IFS probationary officers, who were undergoing training in the State, called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan.

The officers interacted with the Governor, who shared his experiences with the trainee officers, and asked them to take decisions on their own and act independently in helping the poor.

Mr. Harichandan recalled the services extended by the officers in the aftermath of the devastating 1999 cyclone in Odisha, when he was Law and Revenue Minister. Many villages were uprooted and as many as 1.80 crore people were evacuated to safer places during the calamity, the Governor recalled.

J. Syamala Rao, Director General of Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI), informed the Governor that the IAS probationary officers completed their one-year training at different levels in the respective districts allotted to them and have now been attached to the Secretariat..

Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, R.P. Sisodia, and other officers were present.

Later, IFS probationer officers Maitri Naidu and Sai Manasa met NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao on Friday. The Collector explained about the services extended through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, grama and ward sachivalayams, e-cropping, Nadu-Nedu and other schemes.