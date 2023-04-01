Andhra Pradesh: I will make music albums on temples in North Andhra region, says music director Madhavapeddi Suresh

April 01, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Veteran music director Madhavapeddi Suresh on Saturday said that he would make music albums on important temples of North Andhra region, including Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, Pyditalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram and Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam, to make the young generation know about their history.

Mr. Suresh who worked as a music director for nearly 71 movies, incuding Bhairava Dweepam and Brindavanam of Vijaya banner, was presented Sangeet Samrat award by Gurunarayana Peetham founder B.A. Narayana and oresident G. Sanyasamma in the presence of many VIPs in a function organised in Ananda Gajapathi Auditorium.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Suresh said that he had a lot of attachment with the Fort City where he used to participate in musical concerts as a keyboard player. “Many young talented singers are there in North Andhra region. I will take their support in creating music albums to highlight the history, culture and temples of the region including Vizianagaram,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he was currently working for many Telugu and Tamil movies apart from serials and devotional albums. Earlier, many singers, including Surabhi Sravani, enthralled audience by singing many devotional and movie songs. Representatives of several cultural organisations and music lovers were present in the concert.