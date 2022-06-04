Andhra Pradesh: I have nothing to do with TDP worker’s murder, says Macherla MLA

Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has refuted allegations levelled against him and the YSRCP relating to the murder of Kancharla Jalaiah, and said that Jalaiah’s family had a criminal history and had faction feuds with their rivals.

“Neither me nor my party has anything to do with the murder. In fact, faction politics which have not raised their ugly head for decades have resurfaced only after the entry of Julkanti Brahma Reddy in Macherla. Faction politics have no place in Palnadu since the year 2004 when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy became Chief Minister. I appeal to the people to maintain calm,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy addressing a press conference in Macherla.

He said that Jalaiah had 10 criminal cases against him and had a history of criminal violence. “I have taken the initiative of brokering peace between Jalaiah and his rivals this January. But unfortunately, he was killed. Now, TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is trying to stoke tempers in Palnadu and trying to get political mileage,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.