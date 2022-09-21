Andhra Pradesh: I have more respect and admiration for NTR, says Jagan

ADVERTISEMENT

While endorsing NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, which was moved by Health Minister V. Rajini in the Legislative Assembly, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had more respect and admiration for TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, and that he was willing to name any project / scheme after NTR if such a credit was due to the TDP for implementing them.

He asserted that the Bill was not meant to belittle NTR, rather it was intended to name NTRUHS after his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as an acknowledgement of what he had done for public health through a slew of schemes, notably through Aarogyasri and ‘104’ and ‘108’ ambulance services, and for getting three medical colleges built in Kadapa, Ongole and Srikakulam during his tenure.

The Chief Minister further said that as YSR’s son, he was continuing his legacy by getting 17 new medical colleges constructed.

“My father was an MBBS doctor and basically an epitome of humanity. What better justification is needed to name NTRUHS after YSR,” he wondered, while accusing TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of doing all he could to erase the very existence of NTR from public memory, starting with his “infamous coup that had dealt such a blow to the legendary actor that he died prematurely and could barely last for seven years altogether as Chief Minister.”