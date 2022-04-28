Andhra Pradesh: Hundi ‘cleansed’ at Kanakadurga temple

The priests of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam cleansed (Samprokshana) the 'hundis' in the temple following the incident of actor Ram Charan's fans climbing on one of the hundis in the temple on Wednesday.

Responding to the issue, temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba issued a clarification on Thursday.

She said that zealous fans of the actor climbed the gates and hundi in the temple to have a glimpse of the latter and the security personnel immediately controlled the crowd and sent them for the darshan of the deity through queue lines.

She said that based on the CCTV footage, the persons responsible would be identified and action taken.