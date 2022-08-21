Andhra Pradesh: HRF seeks inclusion of 805 tribal villages in Fifth Schedule

The move is imperative to protect land rights of Adivasis, says V.S. Krishna

K Srinivasa Rao PARVATHIPURAM
August 21, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

HRF leader V.S. Krishna addressing the tribal people at Jaggudoravalasa village in Parvathipuram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Human Rights Forum’s Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Coordination Committee member V. S. Krishna on Sunday urged the State government to include the non-scheduled villages in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure justice to tribal people.

Addressing the tribal people at Jaggudoravalasa village in Makkuva mandal of Parvathipuram district, Mr. Krishna said that the Adviasis had been agitating for last 22 months, seeking inclusion of their native areas in the Fifth Schedule to protect their lands.

Pointing to the fact that these adivasis have been living here for decades, Mr. Krishna alleged that grave injustice was meted out to them on account of their non-inclusion in the Fifth Schedule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The then government of undivided Andhra Pradesh had requested the Centre to include 805 non-scheduled Adivasi villages in the Fifth Schedule and it is imperative to protect their properties and rights, said Mr. Krishna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
tribals

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app