Andhra Pradesh: HRF seeks inclusion of 805 tribal villages in Fifth Schedule

HRF leader V.S. Krishna addressing the tribal people at Jaggudoravalasa village in Parvathipuram district on Sunday.

Human Rights Forum’s Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Coordination Committee member V. S. Krishna on Sunday urged the State government to include the non-scheduled villages in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure justice to tribal people.

Addressing the tribal people at Jaggudoravalasa village in Makkuva mandal of Parvathipuram district, Mr. Krishna said that the Adviasis had been agitating for last 22 months, seeking inclusion of their native areas in the Fifth Schedule to protect their lands.

Pointing to the fact that these adivasis have been living here for decades, Mr. Krishna alleged that grave injustice was meted out to them on account of their non-inclusion in the Fifth Schedule.

The then government of undivided Andhra Pradesh had requested the Centre to include 805 non-scheduled Adivasi villages in the Fifth Schedule and it is imperative to protect their properties and rights, said Mr. Krishna.