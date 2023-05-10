ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: HRA increased to 16% for govt. employees in eight district headquarters

May 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Vijayawada

The State government concedes employees’ request, though only 12% HRA is allowed in PRC-2022

V Raghavendra
The Government of Andhra Pradesh on May 10 (Wednesday) enhanced the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of the employees working in the district headquarters of Amalapuram, Bapatla, Bhimavaram, Paderu, Narsaraopeta, Parvathipuram, Puttaparthi and Rayachoti from 12% to 16% with prospective effect from June 1, 2023.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat issued a G.O. Ms. No. 69 to this effect.

Necessary amendments to the A.P. Public Employment (HRA) Rules, 1988, would be made soon.

The G.O. said that the aforementioned district headquarters did not fulfil the population parameters stipulated for the sanction of 16% HRA, and the PRC-2022 allowed only 12% HRA.

The employees working in these places had then requested the government to extend 16% HRA to all the district headquarters in the State in relaxation of the said population norm on the analogy of 13 district headquarters.

Conceding their request, the government sanctioned the enhanced HRA. All other terms and conditions related to HRA contained in G.O. Ms. No.27 dated February 20, 2022, remained applicable.

