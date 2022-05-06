Andhra Pradesh: Housing scheme beneficiaries told to start construction work by May-end

Delay may lead to cancellation of house sites, says Vizianagaram Collector

Collector A. Suryakumari has urged the beneficiaries of the Jaganna Colonies to start the construction works of houses immediately to avoid cancellation of allotment of the site allotted to them under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme.

The Collector says that the beneficiaries are supposed to start the construction work by the end of May, the deadline for grounding of houses.

Bank loan

“The grounding is supposed to be done within the stipulated time period. The State government is providing a loan of ₹50,000 as the amount of ₹1.8 lakh is not sufficient for the completion of construction, given the hike in prices of steel, cement and other raw material,” says the Collector.

Around 75,000 houses have been planned in the district. Around 13,000 of them will be built in the mega township at Gunkalam on the outskirts of Vizianagaram

“The beneficiaries should participate in the construction activity to avoid burden of labour charges. This way, they can save huge amounts. We are supplying raw material at reasonable prices. We are also helping the beneficiaries rope in the services of contractors wherever there is a feasibility,” says Ms. Suryakumari.

The Collector has visited various colonies in Garividi and Cheepurupalli mandals and asked the Housing Department officials to resolve the grievances of the beneficiaries at the earliest.