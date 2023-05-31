Andhra Pradesh Housing Department requests EESL to supply quality energy-efficient appliances

May 31, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Housing Department has requested the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to supply the best quality energy-efficient appliances at cost-effective rates for fitting them in the houses being constructed under the Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

In a meeting of officials of the Housing Department and EESL here on May 31 (Wednesday), Special Chief Secretary (housing) Ajay Jain said advance payment, if any required, would be paid to the EESL towards the cost of the appliances. Also, the State government was following the procedures laid down by the Centre.

He said that the Housing Department was in the process of distributing four LED bulbs, two LED tube lights and two brush-less direct current fans to each beneficiary. These appliances were estimated to save around 734 units of energy per house per annum worth ₹352 crore.

EESL officials Animesh Mishra (Head PR and sales) and Nitin Bhatt (DGM PR and sales) discussed the implementation of the energy-efficiency (EE) programme in the houses under construction with Mr. Ajay Jain and Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) MD G. Lakshmisha.

They said the EESL was keen on supporting Andhra Pradesh in rolling out the EE programme across all sectors, with due priority to equipping the houses with appliances that use energy efficiently.

Mr. Jain said out of the total 21.25 lakh houses sanctioned under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme, around 20.32 lakhs (96%) have been grounded so far. The government has spent ₹842 crore this financial year (2023-24) on cement, steel, sand and other materials and payments to beneficiaries.

APSHCL Joint Managing Director M. Siva Prasad, State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy and others took part in the meeting.