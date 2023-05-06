ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Houses will be built for the poor in Amaravati, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

May 06, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - GUNTUR

The High Court judgment on allotment of house sites in R-5 zone is a fitting lesson to TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, he says

Sambasiva Rao M.

Houses will be constructed and handed over to the poor in the Amaravati capital city, says Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Reacting to the High Court judgment on R-5 zone on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli that it was a fitting lesson to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to ensuring houses for the poor in the capital city.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that opposing the houses for poor in the capital city was not a good political idea.

The capital city was for all sections of society. But the TDP leaders made it a real estate mafia city, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

He also observed that Jagananna Colonies would emerge as separate villages across the State.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh criticised Mr. Naidu for opposing houses for the poor in Amaravati capital city.

