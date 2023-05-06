HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Houses will be built for the poor in Amaravati, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

The High Court judgment on allotment of house sites in R-5 zone is a fitting lesson to TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, he says

May 06, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Houses will be constructed and handed over to the poor in the Amaravati capital city, says Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Reacting to the High Court judgment on R-5 zone on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli that it was a fitting lesson to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to ensuring houses for the poor in the capital city.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that opposing the houses for poor in the capital city was not a good political idea.

The capital city was for all sections of society. But the TDP leaders made it a real estate mafia city, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

He also observed that Jagananna Colonies would emerge as separate villages across the State.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh criticised Mr. Naidu for opposing houses for the poor in Amaravati capital city.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.