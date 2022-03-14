Andhra Pradesh: House-to-house survey taken up to check health condition of villagers in West Godavari

Doctors, paramedical staff monitoring the situation round-the-clock after suspected hooch deaths

Officials of the Medical and Health Department have taken up comprehensive survey to identify people suffering with giddiness, vomiting and abdomen pain, in Jangareddygudem and neighbouring mandals.

With a few persons admitted in hospitals with complaints of blurred vision, severe stomach ache and other symptoms reportedly after consuming ID liquor in Jangareddygudem in the last few days, the officials have taken up a house-to-house survey.

Staff of Urban and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), along with the medical officers, community health officers and sachivalayam employees have been visiting the houses and collecting details of the health condition of the residents and other information.

“Instructions have been given to conduct house-to-house survey, provide treatment to the needy and provide medicines to the villagers. The teams are moving in villages and a detailed report will be sent to the government,” said West Godavari district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh.

Survey is being taken up in Jangareddygudem, Polavaram, Jeelugumilli, Buttaigudem, Velerupadu, Kukunoor, T. Narsapuram, Koyyalagudem and other mandals, the Collector told The Hindu.

“Medical camps have been arranged and the doctors and paramedical staff are monitoring the situation round-the-clock. Ambulances are kept in stand by in the affected areas in Jangareddygudem and the nearby localities to shift the patients in case of emergency,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

The police, Prohibition and Excise and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials were conducting raids on ID liquor manufacturing units and on the sale points in the villages. The Joint Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), District Medical and Health Officer and other officials were monitoring the situation, the Collector said.

SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said an alert had been sounded in Polavaram and Jangareddygudem divisions in wake of the mysterious deaths and a detailed investigation was taken up.

The officials seized ID liquor and fermented jaggery wash and took a few manufacturers and sellers into custody. SEB Director Ramesh Reddy, who camped in Jangareddygudem, was monitoring the special operation, the Commissioner said.